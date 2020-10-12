 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boris Johnson gives updates on new Covid restrictions (WATCH LIVE)
HomeWorld News

‘We want protection’: French cops stage protest after violent mob attacks police station in Paris suburb

12 Oct, 2020 13:55
Get short URL
‘We want protection’: French cops stage protest after violent mob attacks police station in Paris suburb
French police officers protest in front of a police station outside Paris, on October 12, 2020 ©  AFP / Martin Bureau
French law enforcement officers have picketed outside their stations around Paris after cops were ambushed by an armed mob. The demonstration comes amid longstanding tensions between the police and the French government.

Officers rallied in front of the headquarters of the Paris Police on Monday, where they held signs that read “Police under attack, citizens in danger.” In Champigny-sur-Marne, where the recent attack occurred, cops stood outside their station holding firearm training targets and placards that read, “Your security has a price. We want protection and recognition.”

The police station in Champigny-sur-Marne, a Paris suburb, was targeted by a mob of around 40 people armed with metal bars and firecrackers on Saturday night. Two officers standing outside the building during the attack managed to quickly run inside and barricade the doors before the armed group was able to assault them. The mob attacked the station’s entrance and damaged five police vehicles. The station was also subjected to a barrage of powerful fireworks. 

The attack was reportedly in retaliation for a police check on a scooter driver, French media reported, citing the local mayor. 

The protest comes amid growing uneasiness between the police and President Emmanuel Macron’s government, which has been accused of throwing law enforcement under the bus after allegations of racist policing and police brutality emerged earlier this year.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is set to meet with police unions tomorrow to discuss their grievances, while a similar summit is expected with Macron later this week. 

RT
French police officers gather in front of the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne on October 12, 2020 ©  AFP / Martin Bureau

French police unions have been warning for months about an alleged uptick in violence against cops in the country. Days before Saturday’s attack, two plainclothed officers were pulled from their vehicle in a Paris suburb and shot multiple times with their own weapons. One of the officers remains in serious condition. 

Last October, French police held a ‘March of Anger’ rally in Paris to protest budget cuts that have stretched the force to its limits. Last year it was reported that France’s overworked police force was suffering from a suicide epidemic. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies