European Parliament President Sassoli self-isolating after member of his staff tests positive for Covid-19

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, announced on Thursday he would self-isolate after contact with a Covid-19 infected person.

“I was recently in contact with a member of my staff who today tested positive for Covid-19,” Sassoli tweeted. “In accordance with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating for the required period to carry out the necessary checks.”

The EU Parliament head said he feels fine and has “no symptoms.”

Sassoli has already put himself into quarantine once – back in March, after spending a weekend in Italy, where the government had placed the entire country under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus infections. The parliament chief said at the time that he planned to work from his home in Brussels “as a precaution” in compliance with the health protocol.

He is not the only EU leader who had to self-isolate lately. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she was self-isolating after attending a state council meeting in Portugal where a participant later tested positive for Covid-19.

Although Von der Leyen canceled a scheduled trip to Greece, she said she would leave quarantine on Tuesday, despite the EU recommendation of 14 days of self-isolation following suspected contact with a positive case. The commission head, who has twice tested negative for the virus, has instead followed Belgium’s rules, which have been softened compared to EU guidelines.

EU Council President Charles Michel also postponed a scheduled EU summit in September, after contact with a member of his security team who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

