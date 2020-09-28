 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greek police clash with protesters at rally against Pompeo's visit to Athens (VIDEOS)

28 Sep, 2020 21:16
People demonstrate outside the US consulate in Thessaloniki to protest the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. © AFP / Sakis Mitrolidis
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Athens and Thessaloniki to protest the arrival of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Greece, with clashes erupting outside the American embassy in the capital.

The protest march, organized by students and left-wing groups, remained peaceful along most of its route. The demonstrators carried red flags and chanted slogans, including "Pompeo is unwanted!" and "Yankee, go home!"

But things became heated as the group reached the heavily-guarded US embassy, where there were clashes, with police reportedly employing batons and tear gas.

A similar protest was staged in Thessaloniki. Demonstrators in the country's second largest city made a stop outside the US Consulate, stretching the American flag on the pavement and trampling on it.

Pompeo landed in the country for a two-day visit on Monday, amid tensions between Greece and Turkey over conflicting maritime boundary claims in the Mediterranean Sea.

Athens and Ankara, who previously mobilized warships and planes over the dispute, have recently agreed to start negotiations on the divisive issue.

After a meeting with Greek foreign minister in Thessaloniki, Pompeo said that he hoped that the talks would end with a solution "that each of the two nations find more than acceptable."

