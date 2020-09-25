‘The Army just killed my wife!’: Soul-crushing video provokes online outrage towards Colombian military

A young Colombian man filmed himself crying over his dead wife, who was shot in her car by soldiers. The emotional video led online users to denounce both the country’s government and US foreign policy.

The woman, reported as Juliana Giraldo Diaz, was killed on Thursday, while she and her husband were driving through the rural area of Miranda, Cauca. In the graphic video, her body can be seen lying in the car’s front seat, apparently shot in the head, and in a pool of blood.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

The Colombian army shot this man's wife in the head and killed her. He's begging for help. "Help me please, we have nothing." Her name is Juliana and she was killed this morning in Miranda, Cauca.pic.twitter.com/l8Cq4TPmZU — Camila (@camilateleSUR) September 24, 2020

“The Army just killed my wife!” the man, Francisco, can be heard screaming in the footage.

“We had no drugs, we had no weapons, we had nothing … Please help me!”

The Colombian Army has issued a statement, saying that the woman was shot by a soldier while the military was securing the area.

The country’s president, Ivan Duque, ordered both the defense ministry and the army to carry out a “quick” investigation and “punish” those responsible. Separately, the incident will also be reviewed by the attorney general’s office.

Condeno repudiable hecho ocurrido en Miranda, Cauca. He ordenado a @mindefensa y @COL_Ejercito disponer lo necesario para investigación con celeridad. Responsable debe recibir castigo ejemplar. Solidaridad con familiares de Juliana Giraldo, a quienes brindaremos acompañamiento. — Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) September 24, 2020

Commentators universally condemned the killing online, saying that people in uniform always get to act with “impunity”.

Others lamented that “no one” in the international community addresses such incidents, in their view because “Colombia is a US puppet state”.

Knowing Colombia is US puppet state no one will condemn it. — Tito ☭ 🇸🇻 ⛰️ Андрей 🐈🐕 (@adxtrjuseniorit) September 24, 2020

The woman's horrifying death follows countrywide turmoil during protests and riots against police brutality, which broke out over the death of law student Javier Ordonies. He died on September 8, after being repeatedly tasered by police officers.

