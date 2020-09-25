 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘The Army just killed my wife!’: Soul-crushing video provokes online outrage towards Colombian military

25 Sep, 2020 18:35
Get short URL
‘The Army just killed my wife!’: Soul-crushing video provokes online outrage towards Colombian military
(L) Screenshot © Twitter/@camilateleSUR; (R) Colombian antinarcotic soldiers prepare to patrol the Putumayo river in a Black-Hawk helicopter donated by the US government February 14, 2001 at the Puerto Assis airport in the Putamayo region of Colombia. © Getty Images/Piero Pomponi/Liaison
A young Colombian man filmed himself crying over his dead wife, who was shot in her car by soldiers. The emotional video led online users to denounce both the country’s government and US foreign policy.

The woman, reported as Juliana Giraldo Diaz, was killed on Thursday, while she and her husband were driving through the rural area of Miranda, Cauca. In the graphic video, her body can be seen lying in the car’s front seat, apparently shot in the head, and in a pool of blood.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO 

“The Army just killed my wife!” the man, Francisco, can be heard screaming in the footage.

“We had no drugs, we had no weapons, we had nothing … Please help me!”

The Colombian Army has issued a statement, saying that the woman was shot by a soldier while the military was securing the area.

The country’s president, Ivan Duque, ordered both the defense ministry and the army to carry out a “quick” investigation and “punish” those responsible. Separately, the incident will also be reviewed by the attorney general’s office.

Commentators universally condemned the killing online, saying that people in uniform always get to act with “impunity”

Others lamented that “no one” in the international community addresses such incidents, in their view because “Colombia is a US puppet state”.

The woman's horrifying death follows countrywide turmoil during protests and riots against police brutality, which broke out over the death of law student Javier Ordonies. He died on September 8, after being repeatedly tasered by police officers.

Also on rt.com At least 5 killed in violent protests following police killing of lawyer in Bogota, Colombia (GRAPHIC VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies