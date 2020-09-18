 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Mourning woman TWERKS ON COFFIN in bizarre Ecuadorian funeral (VIDEO)

18 Sep, 2020 14:57
Get short URL
Mourning woman TWERKS ON COFFIN in bizarre Ecuadorian funeral (VIDEO)
A woman twerks on a coffin in Manabi, Ecuador © Twitter / @DavidCardona_5
Funerals are usually a somber affair, but for one woman, the death of a loved one was a chance to hop on top of the coffin and twerk to say goodbye. A video of the bizarre funeral dance has gone viral.

Marlon Mero Quijije was shot to death last week in a dangerous area of Manabi, Ecuador, known as ‘Seven Stabbings.’ As the 38-year-old was laid to rest, a young woman believed to be his wife straddled his coffin and thrust her hips back and forth in a performance more suited to a nightclub than a funeral.

The coffin itself was balanced across two motorbikes, and the cheering crowd clearly appreciated the woman’s moves.

A Twitter user uploaded the video, along with the caption “If my funeral isn’t going to be like this, then I don’t want to die.” It’s since been viewed nearly 11 million times.

Towards the end of her performance, the woman leaned forward and placed a kiss on the deceased’s face, visible behind a glass screen at the head of the coffin.

The video sparked some heated conversation on Twitter, with some commenters calling it“disrespectful and inappropriate,” and others quipping "if yo girl don’t do this at yo funeral is she really yo girl?”

Less than a week before Quijije was shot dead, a 34-year-old lawyer was gunned down several blocks away, according to Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo.

Bizarrely, it's not the first video of its kind. In 2017, a video of two mourners twerking over a coffin at a funeral in South America also went viral.

Also on rt.com Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina shows off impressive TWERKING skills in figure-hugging outfit (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies