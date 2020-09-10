 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India displays first French-made Rafale fighter jets as Air Force inducts them to Golden Arrows squadron (VIDEO)

10 Sep, 2020 09:40
The first Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet takes off after the delivery ceremony at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, October 8, 2019. © Reuters / Regis Duvignau
The Indian Air Force (IAF) officially inducted the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets to its 17th Squadron in the country’s northwestern Haryana state on Thursday.

New Delhi inked an inter-governmental deal with France in September 2016 to procure 36 Rafale jets. Thursday’s ceremony took place at the Ambala Air Force Station, more than a month after the five fighter jets were flown in by Indian military pilots from France on July 29.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly attended the ceremony.

India’s military sees the induction as “a milestone in the history of the IAF.” The jets, manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation, will now be part of the 17th Squadron, known as Golden Arrows.

The next batch of the aircraft is expected to arrive in India in October, and the last batch may arrive by the end of 2021, the Financial Express reported.

The video shared by the Indian military contained footage giving a first-person view of the jet’s journey from France to India. It also included an arrow formation with the Indian tanker IL-78. And a fighter jet was showcased, carrying out a sortie across snow-covered mountains.

The IAF pilots earlier reportedly practiced night operations with the Rafale in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh.

During the induction ceremony at the IAF airbase in Ambala, the flypast also featured the Su-30, Jaguar and Tejas fighter jets.

