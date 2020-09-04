Italy's former PM Berlusconi hospitalized days after testing positive for Covid-19

Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, was taken to hospital in Milan for further medical examination after it was announced on Wednesday that his coronavirus test turned out to be positive.

The move was just a precaution as the political veteran’s condition was no cause for concern, Berlusconi’s Forza Italia said on Friday.

Medical sources told ANSA news agency that Berlusconi was diagnosed with early stage bilateral pneumonia, which is a common complication of Covid-19. The decision to hospitalize him was made after a scan revealed the problem, it added.

The 83-year-old MEP had been in self-isolation at his home in the town of Arcore, some 20 km (12.4 miles) northeast of Milan.

Berlusconi served as prime minister in four Italian governments, occupying the job for nine years with breaks between 1994 and 2011. He’s a media tycoon and former owner of AC Milan football club.

