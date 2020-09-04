 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy's former PM Berlusconi hospitalized days after testing positive for Covid-19

4 Sep, 2020 08:19
Italian MEP, Silvio Berlusconi, attends a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg in 2019. © REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, was taken to hospital in Milan for further medical examination after it was announced on Wednesday that his coronavirus test turned out to be positive.

The move was just a precaution as the political veteran’s condition was no cause for concern, Berlusconi’s Forza Italia said on Friday.

Medical sources told ANSA news agency that Berlusconi was diagnosed with early stage bilateral pneumonia, which is a common complication of Covid-19. The decision to hospitalize him was made after a scan revealed the problem, it added.

The 83-year-old MEP had been in self-isolation at his home in the town of Arcore, some 20 km (12.4 miles) northeast of Milan. 

Berlusconi served as prime minister in four Italian governments, occupying the job for nine years with breaks between 1994 and 2011. He’s a media tycoon and former owner of AC Milan football club.

