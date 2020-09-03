 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 person killed as typhoon rips through South Korea, shattering windows and leaving homes without electricity (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

3 Sep, 2020 10:08
Busan residents fleet to shelter as heavy wind and rain, brought by Typhoon Maysak, hit South Korea. © AFP / Ed Jones
At least one person died as Typhoon Maysak hit South Korea early on Thursday, knocking down traffic lights and trees, smashing shop windows, flooding streets and causing other damage.

The typhoon made landfall at the port city of Busan on the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula, bringing heavy rain and lashing winds of up to 170kph (105mph) with it.

A woman was killed in the city after the wind shattered the windows in her apartment. In another incident, a man suffered serious injuries after being crushed by an outdoor refrigerator, which was brought down by strong wind.

More than 2,200 people had to be evacuated to temporary shelters to escape the disaster, while 120,000 residents were left without power. Flights were canceled or delayed.

The Korean Peninsula typically sees only one typhoon per year, but the weather has been testing it in 2020.

The affected areas in Busan and Jeju Island were still recovering from last week's Typhoon Bavi. But there’s another tropical cyclone on the way, with Typhoon Haishen, which is brewing south of Japan, expected to reach the Korean coast on Sunday or Monday.

