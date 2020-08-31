 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Provocative movements’: India slams China, as it reveals fresh border incident over the weekend

31 Aug, 2020 07:11
FILE PHOTO. India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh. ©REUTERS / Danish Ismail
The Indian military has accused China of violating the status quo with “provocative military movements” along the disputed border in Eastern Ladakh. There were intense clashes between the two nations in the area earlier this year.

Indian troops have pre-empted the Sunday night maneuvers of the Chinese military on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake and strengthened their positions to “thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” the Indian side said in a statement on Monday.

China did not immediately comment on the allegations. India would not provide details of what exactly had happened overnight, but expressed its resolve to stand up to China.

“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity,” the statement said, adding that a meeting was underway at the border village of Chushul to resolve the issue.

Chinese and Indian troops have engaged in a series of stand-offs and clashes along their disputed border, including in the Eastern Ladakh area. The high-altitude Pangong Tso Lake is contested by both sides and saw intensive boat patrols and skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops. 20 Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 in Galwan Valley, while the Chinese side never confirmed the number of casualties on its side. Beijing and New Delhi blame each other for the escalation of border tension and the conflict caused a surge of mutual hostility between the two nations.

India and China fought a bloody war in 1962 over the Himalayan border.

