4 South Koreans killed, US soldier injured after car crashes into US army armoured vehicle near Seoul

Four locals have been killed and an American soldier suffered minor injuries after a passenger car with two couples on board collided with a US armoured vehicle, heading to a military base not far from Seoul.

The crash took place in the city of Pocheon, some 40 km (25 miles) north of South Korea’s capital of Seoul, late on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The car, with four civilians on board reportedly butted the rear of a US military vehicle on its way to a military base in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, on the border with North Korea.

The four victims, all in their 50s, were taken to hospital in the aftermath of the incident but succumbed to their injuries later in the night despite the efforts to resuscitate them.

Photos from the scene show the front of the passenger car badly mangled and debris scattered on the road.

Accident occurred on Yeongro Bridge. Police believe the SUV was driving at a high speed, crashed into the armoured vehicle without seeing it. The armoured vehicle has 2 reflectors at the back. Police plan to conduct an autopsy on the SUV driver's body incl. see if was drunk. pic.twitter.com/DbyVH7fX6c — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) August 31, 2020

The US personnel that were returning from a drill at the time of the incident have emerged relatively unscathed from the crash, which caused damage to the caterpillar tracks of the armoured vehicle. One soldier was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

It’s yet unclear what led to the collision, with police saying that an autopsy of the passenger car’s driver would be conducted. Local media reported that the US military vehicle was moving slowly with rear lights on before it was allegedly bumped into.

