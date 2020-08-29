 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

UAE leader signs decree ending boycott of Israel, furthering Trump-mediated deal

29 Aug, 2020 09:07
Get short URL
UAE leader signs decree ending boycott of Israel, furthering Trump-mediated deal
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan / Planes at the Ben Gurion International airport. ©Yousef Allan/Royal Palace-Handout / REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The United Arab Emirates has abolished a 1972 law that banned any deals with Israel, paving the way for signing a series of bilateral agreements with the Jewish state.

A decree cancelling the Israel boycott law was signed by UAE President, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday. This makes it legal for Emirati subjects, companies and organizations to have relations with counterparts in Israel.

Residents in the UAE will be able to travel to Israel, conduct business with Israeli companies and participate in other engagements. The decree furthers the normalization agreement signed by the UAE and Israeli earlier this month and announced by the US, which played the role of a mediator.

The two nations agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations and establish a framework for bilateral ties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies