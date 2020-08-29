UAE leader signs decree ending boycott of Israel, furthering Trump-mediated deal

The United Arab Emirates has abolished a 1972 law that banned any deals with Israel, paving the way for signing a series of bilateral agreements with the Jewish state.

A decree cancelling the Israel boycott law was signed by UAE President, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday. This makes it legal for Emirati subjects, companies and organizations to have relations with counterparts in Israel.

Residents in the UAE will be able to travel to Israel, conduct business with Israeli companies and participate in other engagements. The decree furthers the normalization agreement signed by the UAE and Israeli earlier this month and announced by the US, which played the role of a mediator.

The two nations agreed to establish formal diplomatic relations and establish a framework for bilateral ties.

