 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China’s Wuhan to reopen schools, but remains ready to revert to online teaching if Covid-19 spreads

29 Aug, 2020 05:45
Get short URL
China’s Wuhan to reopen schools, but remains ready to revert to online teaching if Covid-19 spreads
FILE PHOTO. Students in a classroom in a high school in Wuhan in July , 2020. ©STR / AFP
Wuhan, the city where the Covid-19 outbreak was first detected in China, is reopening schools and kindergartens next week. However, contingency plans are in place to switch back to online education should the coronavirus reemerge.

When the autumn semester starts on Thursday, as many as 2,842 educational institutions across the Chinese city of 11 million people will open their doors to some 1.4 million students, local authorities in Wuhan said.

The schools will operate under epidemic prevention rules. Students are instructed to wear masks and avoid public transport when they come and go, while educators will provide daily reports to health officials. Should a new Covid-19 outbreak occur, teaching will revert back to online.

Also on rt.com Wuhan pool party shows China is over the Covid-19 lockdowns; the rest of the world, not so much

Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei is where the coronavirus was first detected in China. The area endured a strict 76-day lockdown to stop the outbreak. The vast majority of Covid-19 cases reported in the country came from Wuhan. No local transmissions of the infection have been identified there since mid-May.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies