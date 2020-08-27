 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Turkey announces live-fire drills in Eastern Mediterranean as Erdogan tells Trump Ankara not to blame for regional instability

27 Aug, 2020 11:16
Get short URL
Turkey announces live-fire drills in Eastern Mediterranean as Erdogan tells Trump Ankara not to blame for regional instability
Turkish Navy frigate TCG Kemal Reis (F-247) in the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey May 13, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
Turkey says it will hold naval drills near northern Cyprus, amid a simmering territorial dispute with Greece. The announcement came as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Ankara’s position in a call with his US counterpart.

The live-fire exercises will take place on September 1-2, according to an advisory released by the Turkish navy on Thursday. The naval maneuvers will occur off the coast of Iskenderun, northeast of Cyprus. 

The announcement coincided with a telephone conversation between Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, during which the pair discussed regional developments. According to a statement released by Ankara, Erdogan told Trump that “it is not Turkey that has created instability in the eastern Mediterranean,” adding that his nation “favors dialogue and de-escalation of tensions.”

A dispute with Greece over control of Eastern Mediterranean waters escalated after Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel to the region earlier this month. Athens denounced the move as unlawful. Both countries have claimed ownership over gas deposits in waters off the shores of Crete and Cyprus. 

Also on rt.com ‘If Greece wants to pay a price, let them come’: Erdogan fires back at Athens as Mediterranean row escalates

Tensions increased after France said it would join Cyprus, Greece and Italy in three-day naval and air exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Wednesday, Erdogan vowed that Turkey would “make no concessions” and warned Greece to “avoid wrongs that will be the path to ruin.” Athens in turn made it clear that it would not back down, stating that it was abandoning decades of “passive” foreign policy.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies