Gas pipeline explosion causes ‘total blackout’ in Syria – state media

A gas pipeline explosion in Damascus countryside has led to widespread power outages all across Syria, according to the country’s electricity and energy ministries.

A stretch of the Arab Gas Pipeline between the towns of Al-Dumayr and Adra in Damascus governorate, was damaged in an an explosion on Sunday night, resulting in power outages, according to Syria’s Electricity Minister.

The blast “may have been caused by a terrorist act” and “led to power cuts in all of Syria,” SANA reports, citing the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW