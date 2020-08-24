 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gas pipeline explosion causes ‘total blackout’ in Syria – state media
24 Aug, 2020 02:20
A gas pipeline explosion in Damascus countryside has led to widespread power outages all across Syria, according to the country’s electricity and energy ministries.

A stretch of the Arab Gas Pipeline between the towns of Al-Dumayr and Adra in Damascus governorate, was damaged in an an explosion on Sunday night, resulting in power outages, according to Syria’s Electricity Minister.

The blast “may have been caused by a terrorist act” and “led to power cuts in all of Syria,” SANA reports, citing the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

