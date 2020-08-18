 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Swiss town coated in CHOCOLATE after ventilation mishap at Lindt factory

18 Aug, 2020 15:59
The incident was sparked by a ventilation malfunction at a Lindt & Spruengli chocolate factory. © REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/ file photo
Residents of Olten in Switzerland surely thought they had accidentally fallen into a children’s story book when it began snowing chocolate in their town.

A fine coating of cocoa dust blanketed part of the town in northern Switzerland after a malfunction with the ventilation system at the Lindt & Spruengli chocolate factory.

The confectionery giant confirmed local reports of a minor mishap with the cooling ventilation on one of its lines for roasted ‘cocoa nibs’, the main ingredient in chocolate.

Strong winds then picked up the powder and dusted it across the surrounding area. Lindt & Spruengli said that one person’s car was coated in the sweet treat, and offered to pay to have it cleaned.

The company added that the chocolate particles were completely harmless to both people and the environment and said the ventilation system has now been fixed.

