Swiss town coated in CHOCOLATE after ventilation mishap at Lindt factory

Residents of Olten in Switzerland surely thought they had accidentally fallen into a children’s story book when it began snowing chocolate in their town.

A fine coating of cocoa dust blanketed part of the town in northern Switzerland after a malfunction with the ventilation system at the Lindt & Spruengli chocolate factory.

The confectionery giant confirmed local reports of a minor mishap with the cooling ventilation on one of its lines for roasted ‘cocoa nibs’, the main ingredient in chocolate.

It's raining...Chocolate! 😍Real Estate price likely to go up in Olten... https://t.co/2HRZbBHnep — Citizen_of_the_world_JF (@swiss_jf) August 17, 2020

Strong winds then picked up the powder and dusted it across the surrounding area. Lindt & Spruengli said that one person’s car was coated in the sweet treat, and offered to pay to have it cleaned.

The company added that the chocolate particles were completely harmless to both people and the environment and said the ventilation system has now been fixed.

Also on rt.com Swiss retail giant pulls ‘Moor head’ chocolates from shelves after racism controversy reignites online

Like this story? Share it with a friend!