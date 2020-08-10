Mia Khalifa raises nearly $100k for Beirut blast victims by auctioning ‘infamous’ porn glasses

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa is auctioning off an “infamous” pair of glasses she donned during her porn career in a bid to raise money to help victims of the Beirut port explosion.

The Lebanese-born beauty has been extremely active on social media in the aftermath of the blast, repeatedly expressing her devastation about the tragedy and posting about the suffering of people in the city.

The ex-pornstar said that 100% of the proceeds of the eBay auction will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross to help their humanitarian efforts. Khalifa, who is one of the most popular Pornhub actresses ever, dubbed the spectacles “the glasses seen by billions around the world.”

“Imagine the story you’d have for guests at your house asking why there’s a pair of Gucci glasses in an acrylic case over your fireplace,” she wrote.

“Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours! HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS,” she added.

The auction looks set to be a roaring success as at the time of writing, the leading bid had already climbed past the $98,000 mark. The move earned Khalifa praise on social media, with Lebanese actor Cynthia Khalifeh among those lauding her money raising efforts.

In recent months, Khalifa has been embroiled in a war of words with her former employers BangBros. The ex-adult star has accused the porn company of running a “smear campaign” against her after it created a website that counters claims she’s made about her porn career.

