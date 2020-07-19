‘They have made this very dirty’: Mia Khalifa responds after porn giant BangBros creates ‘facts’ website slamming ex-star

Mia Khalifa’s war of words with her former employers has deepened. The ex-adult actress accuses studio BangBros of mounting a “smear campaign” against her, via its website that counters claims she’s made about her porn career.

Khalifa has been outspoken about her experiences in the porn industry, slamming it for “predatory practices.” She has criticized specific porn companies in posts on her popular social media accounts and has repeatedly shared a Change.org petition that “demands” that PornHub and BangBros remove videos of her from their websites and is asking for her domain names to be returned.

The belligerence prompted BangBros to issue Khalifa with a cease-and-desist letter and the industry giant even created a website which contradicts many comments issued by the Beirut-born beauty.

Khalifa’s high-profile claims that she made only $12,000 during her porn career, despite being one of the most popular figures in the industry, and her assertion that she only worked in porn for three months, are among the statements that the website refutes.

BangBros claims that the now 27-year-old actually worked in porn for two years and nine months and she earned more than $178,000 from that alone. “We have no idea how much she made with the other three adult brands that she performed-for BEFORE she performed for BangBros,” the company said.

Khalifa issued her first response on Saturday, telling her social media followers that she was reluctant to address the “smear campaign” because of “how ridiculous it is.” Discussing the disputed amount she was paid, the former pornstar accused BangBros of “lumping” in money she’d earned for being a social media contractor with what she earned as an adult actress. “I don’t think that’s a very fair way to put the information out to you guys because I know that you guys aren’t dumb,” she said.

The Instagram star pledged to reveal all the details of the dispute to her supporters but said that she has to tread carefully because of potential legal ramifications.

“I want to give you all of the information, but I am one person fighting against a billion dollar company and I can’t do it alone. It is terrifying and I’m really scared of slipping up and saying something wrong,” Khalifa said.

“So everything needs to be run by legal now, because they have made this very dirty and I can’t do it alone. I’m trying and I owe it to you guys to fight as hard as I can and I promise you I am going to. You will know everything,” she added.

In a prediction of how this tit-for-tat social media war might shake out, a caption on Khalifa’s video forecast that BangBros will probably “try and silence” her with a lawsuit.

For its part, BangBros speculated that Khalifa’s repeated griping about her porn experiences might be an effort to draw attention to her current endeavors. “Ya know, if we were cynical, we might think that the reason she wants this press (and her prior content removed) is because it will make her adult photo business more valuable,” the company said.

