BangBros sends Mia Khalifa cease and desist notice as 1.5 million call for ex-pornstar’s videos to be taken down

More than 1.5 million people have backed a petition calling for Mia Khalifa’s videos to be taken off popular porn websites. But the wave of support has also landed the ex-pornstar in legal wranglings with industry giant BangBros.

Khalifa has repeatedly shared the Change.org petition, titled ‘Justice for Mia Khalifa’, on her popular social media channels and the signatures have come flooding in. The petition says Khalifa was in the porn industry for only three months in 2014 when she was 21-years-old.

“She was only paid $12k from the millions of dollars that Pornhub and BangBros make off her videos,” it reads.

“The infamous hijab video has collected ISIS death threats that have targeted Mia from the video’s release in 2014 to today. Mia attends therapy on a consistent basis for trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying.”

The appeal “demands” that PornHub and BangBros remove the six-year-old videos from their websites and asks for her domain names to be returned.

While the move may have generated a lot of sympathy for the 27-year-old it has also brought the attention of BangBros’ legal team down on the Beirut-born stunner.

Does Gen Z sleep? I’m actually worried. Y’all I saw this like 30 minutes ago on tiktok and it had 500 signatures 🥺♥️ I love y’all so much everyone who’s signed this is invited to my birthday party. It’s a guest list not a petition 😌 https://t.co/cB7YDkPtwF — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 25, 2020

“Today we sent @MiaKhalifa a legal C&D [cease and desist] demand which lists some of her defamatory, false statements about BangBros over the years and a list stating the actual facts,” the porn company said on its official Twitter account.

The Miami-based porn studio included a “#FactsBeatFiction” hashtag and added: “We encourage her to share the fact checklist with her audience. We doubt she will though.”

