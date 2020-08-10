 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanese PM to announce resignation of government 'soon' amid widespread protests - minister
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Rare footage shows rescue workers at Beirut ground zero in immediate aftermath of explosion

10 Aug, 2020 14:28
Get short URL
Rare night-time footage filmed at ground zero of the colossal Beirut explosion shows rescue teams braving the rubble and searching for survivors just hours after the blast.

Footage obtained by RT’s Ruptly video agency shows firefighters in Lebanon’s capital attempting to extinguish the still-burning ruins of a building, with multiple crews at the scene.

A large group of rescuers are also seen banding together to lift a car out of the wreckage. A survivor is lifted out of the rubble and carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Crews tend to other injured victims amid total devastation as wrecked cars, levelled buildings and debris-littered streets create disturbing and apocalyptic-like scenes.

Also on rt.com Lebanese officials ‘do not expect’ to find survivors in Beirut rubble, Russian rescue team says, as death toll reportedly hits 220

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies