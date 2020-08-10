WATCH: Rare footage shows rescue workers at Beirut ground zero in immediate aftermath of explosion

Rare night-time footage filmed at ground zero of the colossal Beirut explosion shows rescue teams braving the rubble and searching for survivors just hours after the blast.

Footage obtained by RT’s Ruptly video agency shows firefighters in Lebanon’s capital attempting to extinguish the still-burning ruins of a building, with multiple crews at the scene.

A large group of rescuers are also seen banding together to lift a car out of the wreckage. A survivor is lifted out of the rubble and carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Crews tend to other injured victims amid total devastation as wrecked cars, levelled buildings and debris-littered streets create disturbing and apocalyptic-like scenes.

