 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran calls on US to lift sanctions on Lebanon, urges against ‘politicizing’ Beirut blast

10 Aug, 2020 11:02
Get short URL
Iran calls on US to lift sanctions on Lebanon, urges against ‘politicizing’ Beirut blast
People clean debris from the street following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 9, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tehran has cautioned against politicizing the devastating blast in Beirut, arguing that Washington should drop sanctions on Lebanon if it is serious about helping the nation recover from the catastrophe.

“If America is honest about its assistance offer to Lebanon, they should lift sanctions [against it],” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday during a news conference.

In response to a question about French President Emmanual Macron’s visit to Beirut, the spokesman remarked that “some countries have been trying to politicize this blast for their own interests.” Macron has faced criticism for using his visit to express sympathy with anti-government demonstrators. He also claimed that the country’s future “is being decided now.”

Washington announced last week that it had begun to deliver aid to Lebanon in the aftermath of the explosion. However, the humanitarian relief is at odds with US sanctions imposed against Hezbollah, which is part of the Lebanese government. As a result, the Pentagon has claimed that it needs to be more cautious when administering aid to Lebanon, and expressed “concerns with whom the aid would go to.”

Also on rt.com ‘Lebanese people have suffered too much’: US encourages ‘peaceful’ regime change as protests rage in blast-ravaged Beirut

Beirut has been rocked by demonstrations following Tuesday’s explosion, which killed more than 200 people and turned a huge swath of the city into rubble. On Saturday the US Embassy in Beirut expressed solidarity with the anti-government protesters while urging all sides to “refrain from violence.”

The protests have already led to the resignation of several ministers, the most recent being Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies