 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Two killed, five injured in Kabul blast as govt navigates peace deal with Taliban

9 Aug, 2020 13:52
Get short URL
Two killed, five injured in Kabul blast as govt navigates peace deal with Taliban
FILE PHOTO: An Afghan police officer in Kabul ©  REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An explosion in Kabul has killed two people and left several others injured, according to local media citing officials. The violence comes amid an ongoing rocky peace process with the Taliban.

Two civilians and five policemen were killed in the explosion, Afghanistan’s TOLO News reported. A spokesman for the Kabul police told the outlet that a mine had exploded after security personnel tried to diffuse it. A photograph purportedly taken at the scene shows bystanders gathered around a large fire on a busy street, with a plume of dark smoke rising from the blaze. 

It’s not clear if anyone has taken responsibility for the attack. The blast comes as the Kabul government continues to pursue a peace deal with the Taliban. On Friday, thousands of Afghan elders, community leaders, and politicians assembled to discuss the cessation of violence with the militant group. Afghanistan's president announced that 400 Taliban prisoners would be freed, becoming the last bunch of some 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Their release was agreed as part of a February pact between the US and the Taliban. It was set as a condition for talks between the militants and the US-backed government.

The US has already begun a phased withdrawal from the country. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview on Saturday that peace negotiations have been a “windy road” but were making progress.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies