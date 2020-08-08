 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH left-wing protesters clashing with police in last stand over Berlin pub eviction

8 Aug, 2020 08:01
Get short URL
Scuffles erupted in Berlin on Friday as police enforced an eviction order for the pub Syndikat, which for decades served as a favorite gathering spot for left-wing activists.

Hundreds of people gathered in Berlin’s Neukolln district on Friday for last-ditch protests against the imminent eviction of the pub. The police arrived in large numbers and geared up for the potential repetition of a riot that happened on Saturday last week.

Some clashes occurred between the opposing forces overnight, with activists occasionally pelting the police with firecrackers and bottles, and officers responding with pepper spray. Over 40 protesters were arrested amid the scuffles, while six police officers were injured. The fire department was also involved, putting out dumpster fires started by the activists.

Friday’s action is apparently the last chapter in the history of the Syndikat pub, which operated in Neukolln for 35 years. The pub was ordered to move out two years ago after failing to renew a lease with the landlord, a subsidiary of the British William Pears Group.

In the ensuing legal battle, the collective running the establishment lost. The court-ordered eviction was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Also on rt.com 18 officers injured in clashes with Berlin anti-mask protesters (VIDEOS)

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies