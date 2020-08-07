WATCH: Rescuers comb Air India Express crash site in desperate search for survivors

Rescue operations are underway after an Air India Express passenger flight carrying over 190 people overshot the runway and broke into two, killing at least 14 people and injuring 123 more in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the serious damage to the plane, as rescuers comb through the wreckage to find survivors. Rescue vehicles can be seen on site in footage that shows a hectic scene, with many running around and frantically talking into cell phones.

There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including 2 pilots onboard #AirIndiaExpress flight (IX-1344) from Dubai to #Kozhikode that broke into two pieces at the airport.#KozhikodeAirCrash#Keralapic.twitter.com/jNwHsVdG2R — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) August 7, 2020

The flight was en route from Dubai to Kerala's Kozhikode airport also known as Calicut where the crash occurred during a heavy downpour.

The rainfall can be seen still falling at the crash site. Though it’s been reported the plane did not catch fire, hoses are spraying the wreckage.

Breaking: #airindia Express Boeing(IX-1344) Pilot from Dubai to Calicut has been involved in a serious incident on landing — overrunning the runway, aircraft fuselage broken up, rescue operation underway. #Calicut#Karipurairport#Kozhikode#planecrash ( #FlightCrash ) pic.twitter.com/PdGGjWWYye — Mahi Chandore 💯 % Follow Back (@MahiChandore) August 7, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear the news!! We hope and pray those injured make a speedy recovery!! 🙏🏼 @ShishirGoUP#AirIndiaExpress#KozhikodeAirCrashpic.twitter.com/sWS0B07cgA — Vineet Gupta (@aapka_vineet) August 7, 2020

Survivors are currently being evacuated from the scene, according to local media, with other videos showing passengers being treated at a local hospital.

