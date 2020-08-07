 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Rescuers comb Air India Express crash site in desperate search for survivors

7 Aug, 2020 17:34
The scene at Calicut International Airport, India after an Air India Express plane overshot the runway on August 7, 2020. © REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue operations are underway after an Air India Express passenger flight carrying over 190 people overshot the runway and broke into two, killing at least 14 people and injuring 123 more in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the serious damage to the plane, as rescuers comb through the wreckage to find survivors. Rescue vehicles can be seen on site in footage that shows a hectic scene, with many running around and frantically talking into cell phones.

The flight was en route from Dubai to Kerala's Kozhikode airport also known as Calicut where the crash occurred during a heavy downpour. 

The rainfall can be seen still falling at the crash site. Though it’s been reported the plane did not catch fire, hoses are spraying the wreckage. 

Survivors are currently being evacuated from the scene, according to local media, with other videos showing passengers being treated at a local hospital. 

