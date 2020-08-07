Two dead, 35 injured after Air India Express flight skids off runway in Kerala with 191 people on board, splits in two

An Air India Express passenger flight en route from Dubai with 191 people on board has overshot the runway during landing at Kerala's Kozhikode airport. Two deaths were confirmed with at least 35 others injured.

Several local Indian news outlets reported that one of the pilots also died in the crash, though there was no official confirmation.

Media reports said the plane overshot the runway, fell into a valley and broke into two pieces.

Images and video circulating on social media show the aircraft broken up in two pieces with rescue operations underway.

Dubai Kozhikode Air India Express flight crashes 190 people on board ! pic.twitter.com/xFNbqkWaw6 — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) August 7, 2020

Local reports said that the aircraft did not catch fire and that passengers were being evacuated.

The disaster happened at around 7PM local time amid heavy rainfall in the area.

The Blood Donors India volunteer group has issued an urgent plea for people to come forward to donate blood at two hospitals in the city of Kozhikode.

The flight was part of the 'Vande Bharat' government-run program to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's Interior Minister Amit Shah wrote on social media that he was “distressed” by the incident at Kozhikode, and has directed the National Disaster Response Force to assist the rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW