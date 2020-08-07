 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two dead, 35 injured after Air India Express flight skids off runway in Kerala with 191 people on board, splits in two

7 Aug, 2020 15:31
© Karipur Airport official
An Air India Express passenger flight en route from Dubai with 191 people on board has overshot the runway during landing at Kerala's Kozhikode airport. Two deaths were confirmed with at least 35 others injured.

Several local Indian news outlets reported that one of the pilots also died in the crash, though there was no official confirmation.

Media reports said the plane overshot the runway, fell into a valley and broke into two pieces.

Images and video circulating on social media show the aircraft broken up in two pieces with rescue operations underway.

Local reports said that the aircraft did not catch fire and that passengers were being evacuated. 

The disaster happened at around 7PM local time amid heavy rainfall in the area.

The Blood Donors India volunteer group has issued an urgent plea for people to come forward to donate blood at two hospitals in the city of Kozhikode.

The flight was part of the 'Vande Bharat' government-run program to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's Interior Minister Amit Shah wrote on social media that he was “distressed” by the incident at Kozhikode, and has directed the National Disaster Response Force to assist the rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

