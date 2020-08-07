India’s Covid-19 infections surge past 2mn after record daily spike

India has become the third country in the world after the US and Brazil to pass the 2 million mark in the total number of identified Covid-19 cases. Its death toll from the disease stands at over 41,500.

India has added 62,538 new Covid-19 infections since Thursday, marking a record daily increase and bringing the total number of cases to 2,027,074, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Friday. Of those infected, 41,585 have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra, India’s second most populous state, has the highest caseload, accounting for almost half a million identified Covid-19 patients.

Also on rt.com 'Pandemic is not over yet': German health minister warns against not taking Covid-19 seriously amid upswing in cases

The global number of Covid-19 infections has passed the 19 million mark, with over 710,000 lives claimed worldwide. The US remains the worst-affected nation with almost 5 million cases and over 160,000 deaths on record. Brazil has almost 3 million infections and is approaching 100,000 deaths. As for the death toll, India is fifth after the countries mentioned above plus two more: Mexico and the UK.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!