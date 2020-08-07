 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s Covid-19 infections surge past 2mn after record daily spike

7 Aug, 2020 06:15
India’s Covid-19 infections surge past 2mn after record daily spike
A woman ties a Rakhi thread on the wrist of a municipal worker wearing personal protective equipment, in Kolkata, India. ©REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri
India has become the third country in the world after the US and Brazil to pass the 2 million mark in the total number of identified Covid-19 cases. Its death toll from the disease stands at over 41,500.

India has added 62,538 new Covid-19 infections since Thursday, marking a record daily increase and bringing the total number of cases to 2,027,074, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Friday. Of those infected, 41,585 have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra, India’s second most populous state, has the highest caseload, accounting for almost half a million identified Covid-19 patients.

The global number of Covid-19 infections has passed the 19 million mark, with over 710,000 lives claimed worldwide. The US remains the worst-affected nation with almost 5 million cases and over 160,000 deaths on record. Brazil has almost 3 million infections and is approaching 100,000 deaths. As for the death toll, India is fifth after the countries mentioned above plus two more: Mexico and the UK.

