Israel strikes ‘underground terror infrastructure’ in Gaza in retaliation for ‘explosive balloons’ (VIDEOS)

The Israel Defense Forces have announced they had targeted multiple “underground terror infrastructure” installations in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for several “explosive balloons” launched into Israel earlier in the day.

“Terrorists in Gaza launched explosive balloons into Israel throughout the day. In response, our aircraft just struck Hamas underground terror infrastructure in Gaza,” the IDF tweeted following Thursday’s strikes, adding that it wouldn’t allow the group to “terrorize Israeli civilians.”

Video of the IDF strike on Hamas' position in response to launching incendiary/IED balloons from #Gaza Via @bokeralmogpic.twitter.com/6lQu1QfOLG — Aleph א The Reaper (@no_itsmyturn) August 6, 2020

Videos said to capture the assault circulated on social media, showing a plume of smoke rising into the sky over Gaza, as well as footage purporting to show the aftermath of one of the explosive or incendiary balloon attacks.

#BREAKING - Reports of 3 drone-based (#UAV) airstrikes in the northern #Gaza strip after incendiary balloons were launched towards #Israel earlier today.[Video of the fire caused by the incendiary balloons below] pic.twitter.com/Sa9L6138Ce — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 6, 2020

The balloons ignited several brush fires in southern Israel earlier on Thursday, according to local media reports, while a suspected explosive device was reportedly discovered on a downed balloon near the city of Arad. Though the origin of the attacks is unknown and no group has claimed responsibility, Tel Aviv is prone to point to Hamas by default.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fires, but it remains unclear whether the IDF strikes inflicted casualties.

The incident marks the second Israeli assault on Hamas targets in Gaza in the last week, with the IDF claiming it struck “subterranean Hamas terror facilities” on Monday after a rocket was reportedly fired into Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

Also on rt.com Israeli jets strike Hamas targets in Gaza after ‘rocket attack’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!