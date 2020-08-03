 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli jets strike Hamas targets in Gaza after ‘rocket attack’

3 Aug, 2020 10:50
Palestinian Hamas militants march on a street at Beach refugee camp in Gaza City, July 16, 2020. © Reuters / Mohammed Salem

Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip after a “rocket” was fired from the enclave towards the Jewish state, its military said on Monday. Israel said on Sunday night that a “projectile” fired from Hamas-controlled Gaza had been intercepted by its Iron Dome anti-rocket system.

It was the first to be fired from the Palestinian coastal enclave since the first week of July, according to the Israeli Army.

In response, fighter jets and aircraft “just struck subterranean Hamas terror facilities in Gaza,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the regional council of Shaar Hanegev, the area where the sirens sounded, said the projectile launched from Gaza had not caused any damage or casualties, AFP reports.

