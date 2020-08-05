HUGE BLAZE breaks out at food market in Ajman, UAE (VIDEOS)

Firefighters and civil defense crews are battling a major fire at a fruit and veg market in the United Arab Emirates’ city of Ajman on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Only a day after a massive explosion devastated Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, killing more than 100 people, the United Arab Emirates' Ajman is now dealing with this massive fire. Eyewitnesses posted footage of the alarming scale of the blaze on social media.

الحريق بدأ صغير وكبر الظاهر انه نتيجة اهمال لانه سوق شعبي وفيه مواد بلاستيكيه وسجاد،الله يحفظ عجمان. pic.twitter.com/Iq4O9m1sNh — Mohamed Al Dhahiri (@m_aldhahiri) August 5, 2020

The fire broke out around 6pm local time, according to Gulf News. First responders were alerted to the blaze by Rajab Elsawi, who owns a meat store across from the market.

"There are dozens of shops in that souq,” the retailer said.

The cause of the fire is still not known, but the market has reportedly been closed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The National reported several workers in nearby shops tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers, but were unable to stop the spread.

A nearby hospital was evacuated due to its proximity to the fire, according to local media.

Video: A major fire has broken out at the public market in the new industrial area of Ajman at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday.#Ajman#UAE#PublicMarket#Firepic.twitter.com/UKaQsmCvSN — Nasir Mitharaje Salethur (@NsrSalethur) August 5, 2020

WTF 2020? Just now my sister sent me this from #UAE. A fire at #Ajman’a bazzar. Cause still unknown. Hope all are ok. #عجمانpic.twitter.com/trj5ljJyQ1 — Hana Nakhal (@HanaNakhal) August 5, 2020

Firefighters have reportedly gotten the blaze under control and are working to fully extinguish it.

