WATCH huge mushroom-like cloud cover Beirut’s docks area after ‘fireworks depot’ explodes

Terrifying footage has emerged, showing a huge mushroom cloud of fire and smoke covering much of Beirut’s port area, blowing out windows and destroying nearby buildings, as a warehouse in the Lebanese capital’s docks explodes.

Videos on social media show large plumes of smoke, followed by a fiery blast that created a massive mushroom cloud, towering high above the nearby high-rises.

Photos on social media show many buildings in the area damaged or destroyed, leaving residents covered in glass and blood.

Also on rt.com Many injured, major damage reported after MASSIVE explosions rock Beirut (VIDEOS)

