Both Israel AND Hezbollah deny devastating Lebanon blasts were a rocket attack
WATCH huge mushroom-like cloud cover Beirut’s docks area after ‘fireworks depot’ explodes

4 Aug, 2020 16:58
©  RIA Novosti
Terrifying footage has emerged, showing a huge mushroom cloud of fire and smoke covering much of Beirut’s port area, blowing out windows and destroying nearby buildings, as a warehouse in the Lebanese capital’s docks explodes.

Videos on social media show large plumes of smoke, followed by a fiery blast that created a massive mushroom cloud, towering high above the nearby high-rises. 

Photos on social media show many buildings in the area damaged or destroyed, leaving residents covered in glass and blood. 

