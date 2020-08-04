Many injured, major damage reported after MASSIVE explosions rock Beirut (WATCH LIVE)
The first blast struck the city’s port shortly after 6pm local time on Tuesday. Within minutes, reports flowed in of another more devastating explosion. Video footage captured the shock wave striking buildings kilometers away, as a massive mushroom cloud of dust and debris was shot into the sky.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health instructed all available hospitals to prepare to receive the wounded, while the country’s health minister said on TV that there are a “very high” number of injuries. No deaths have been reported.
BREAKING:Massive explosion rocks #Beirut, cause unknownMORE: https://t.co/k001zUvFumpic.twitter.com/VS9yh5InCl— RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2020
DEVELOPING:Explosion in #Beirut from another angle. The cause of the blast is unknown, but video footage captured the devastation wreaked on the city.MORE: https://t.co/k001zUvFumpic.twitter.com/zXSQIvcxpY— RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2020
The second explosion struck as smoke was still rising from the first, and appeared to happen in the same vicinity.
This is, indeed, a HUGE blast! Hopefully nobody got hurt!#BeirutExplosion#LebanonExplosionMORE: https://t.co/k001zUvFumpic.twitter.com/jQECQ2at74— RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
What #Beirut looks like now on the street-level#BeirutExplosionMORE: https://t.co/k001zUvFumpic.twitter.com/rrWuuoMXUO— RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2020
Health Minister Hamad Hassan told local media that a ship carrying fireworks exploded in the port. Video footage lends weight to his explanation, as it shows a small explosion followed by the crackling of fireworks, before a second and massively destructive blast.
Local residents have shared images showing extensive damage to property. The office of the Daily Star newspaper was smashed by the blast, with windows blown out and furniture flung to the ground. France24 correspondent Leila Molana-Allen said that her apartment was “blown apart,” adding that she thinks the blast was caused by a “missile from a jet.”
Molana-Allen’s neighbors, she added, were left “covered in glass and blood.”
Beirut now pic.twitter.com/sBHH8C2l1f— Elie W. Fawaz (@ElieFawaz) August 4, 2020
BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH— Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!