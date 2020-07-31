 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Astronomers capture close-up images of breathtaking SPACE BUTTERFLY

31 Jul, 2020 12:00
This handout image released by The European Southern Observatory (ESO) on July 30, 2020, shows highly detailed image of the fantastic NGC 2899 planetary nebula which was captured using the FORS instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope in northern Chile. © AFP / European Southern Observatory
Newly taken pictures show an interstellar phenomenon fluttering its ethereal wings in stunning detail. The spectacular display comes from a highly symmetrical gas nebula known as NGC 2899.

The image was captured as part of the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Cosmic Gems program, for the purposes of education and public outreach.

Peering into deep space through the ESO's Very Large Telescope, astronomers enjoyed a view of the huge bubble of glowing gas, in a near-symmetrical shape resembling a butterfly, between 3,000 and 6,500 light years away from Earth.

Though the nebula was discovered by British astronomer John Herschel in 1835, no one has ever seen it in such high resolution before.

The butterfly's wingspan reaches nearly 19 trillion kilometers, or two light years. It is also incredibly hot, as the hydrogen and oxygen which make up its ‘body’ are heated to around 10,000 degrees Celsius (twice as hot as the Sun) thanks to two stars in its center, which are believed to give it its symmetrical appearance. 

The NGC 2899 can only be viewed from the Southern hemisphere, and only through a powerful telescope – aptly known as the Very Large Telescope – which is conveniently located in Chile.

Its four 8.2-meter telescopes have discovered numerous images of deep space objects, such as the first known interstellar asteroid and light from a gravitational wave source, among others.

