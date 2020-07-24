WATCH: Hunt for suspected PEDOPHILE descends into chaos in Kazakhstan

Angry mobs ready to lynch a suspected pedophile raged in the central Kazakh city of Satpayev, as they hunted for a man who allegedly abducted and raped an underage girl.

People conducted an all-out search through the city in a door-to-door manhunt after a 5-year-old girl went missing late Thursday, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said.

After receiving an emergency call from the girl’s father, local police joined the search, and a few hours later found the girl in an apartment in a high-rise building. Upon undergoing a medical examination, she was reunited with her mother and the alleged kidnapper was apprehended. A criminal case regarding kidnapping and rape has been opened.

Footage obtained by RT shows an angry crowd apparently throwing rocks and smashing windows. According to police, disorder started after the officers refused to hand the alleged pedophile over to the crowd which wanted to lynch him on the spot.

“This is very scary. Gosh, what’s going on?” the person behind the camera says.

Also on rt.com Pedophile-chasing cop jumps from 13th FLOOR WINDOW to nab suspect in Kazakhstan

After police drove the kidnapper away, the crowd marched toward the city administration building, setting police cars on fire on the way. The city calmed down by Friday morning after national guard reinforcements were deployed. No casualties were reported.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called an extraordinary meeting over Friday night’s events in Satpayev. He urged local authorities to pay “special attention” to the social and economic needs of the people and demanded the public be informed about the results of the criminal investigation.

Last week, a Kazakh policeman, while chasing another suspected pedophile, followed him by jumping from the 13th floor in Almaty, the country’s largest city. He not only survived but managed to catch the suspect.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!