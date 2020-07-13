 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French cops & Europol capture suspected darknet child porn dealer from its list of 'global priority targets'

13 Jul, 2020 13:54
FILE PHOTO: A French Gendarme car. July 2020. © Geoffroy van der Hasselt / AFP
Police in France have detained a man accused of operating child pornography websites with "thousands" of users globally. The successful raid was conducted in cooperation with Europol.

The suspect, identified by law enforcement as "one of the ten global priority targets," was arrested last week in France's southwestern Gironde region with the help of Europol, Frederique Porterie, a prosecutor in the city of Bordeaux, told reporters on Monday.

Porterie said that the man is believed to have run several websites on the darknet with photos and videos of child pornography that were visited by "thousands of users worldwide."

As well as the dissemination of child pornography, the suspect has been charged with rape and sexual assault against minors.

