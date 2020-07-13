 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: World Trade Center catches fire in Nigeria, pumps out huge columns of smoke

13 Jul, 2020 15:04
© Twitter / Anyahaebizi Sabina
A blaze has broken out in one of the World Trade Center's towers in the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja. Footage from the scene shows a large plume of smoke billowing from the building's top floors.

The fire ignited at the massive tower, which is still under construction, on Monday. The flames triggered a large emergency services response as firefighters scrambled to extinguish the blaze.

Videos from the scene show a large column of gray smoke rising over the building, though open flames can't be seen.

No information on potential casualties has emerged so far, and the company managing the facility said the fire was put out before causing significant damage. According to local media citing eyewitnesses, the blaze was likely caused by a short circuit in construction equipment.

The development of the World Trade Center began back in 2010, and the massive project was originally scheduled for completion in 2013. The complex, said to cost around $1 billion, was designed to include six towers, a mall, and a hotel, but still remains under construction.

The site saw another major accident in 2014, when a construction crane collapsed and badly damaged glass cladding on one of the towers. Luckily, no one was injured, as the collapse occurred when workers were not on the site.

