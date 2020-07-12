 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Explosion reported & sailors ‘injured’ as US military ship catches fire in San Diego (PHOTO, VIDEO)

12 Jul, 2020 18:44
Get short URL
Explosion reported & sailors ‘injured’ as US military ship catches fire in San Diego (PHOTO, VIDEO)
© Twitter / Chris Cavas
The USS Bonhomme Richard has caught fire at a naval base in San Diego. Footage from the scene shows a large plume of smoke emitting from under the ship’s deck; at least one explosion and injuries among the crew have been reported.

The vessel, used as an amphibious assault craft and helicopter dock, caught fire on Sunday.

Several sailors of the vessel, used as an amphibious assault craft and helicopter dock, have been treated for a “variety of injuries,” according to local emergency services. The fire triggered a massive response, with multiple fire engines and ambulances seen at the pier.

So far, it remains unclear what triggered the blaze. According to local media, citing eyewitnesses, a loud explosion was heard from inside of the ship shortly after the blaze started.

 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies