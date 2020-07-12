Explosion reported & sailors ‘injured’ as US military ship catches fire in San Diego (PHOTO, VIDEO)
The vessel, used as an amphibious assault craft and helicopter dock, caught fire on Sunday.
Several sailors of the vessel, used as an amphibious assault craft and helicopter dock, have been treated for a “variety of injuries,” according to local emergency services. The fire triggered a massive response, with multiple fire engines and ambulances seen at the pier.
DEVELOPING:The USS Bonhomme Richard has caught fire at a naval base in San Diego. Footage from the scene shows a large plume of smoke emitting from under the ship’s deck; at least one explosion and injuries among the crew have been reported.MORE: https://t.co/xWDcIoHeG7pic.twitter.com/tlaaMZdVz1— RT (@RT_com) July 12, 2020
So far, it remains unclear what triggered the blaze. According to local media, citing eyewitnesses, a loud explosion was heard from inside of the ship shortly after the blaze started.
More views of the #fire burning now on board US #Navy amphibious ship USS #BONHOMME RICHARD LHD6 at 32nd Street Naval Station in San Diego. Reports so far indicate 3 sailors, 1 SDFD fireman injured. At the moment the fire seems to be growing pic.twitter.com/icPblRJOEV— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) July 12, 2020