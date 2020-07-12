Explosion reported & sailors ‘injured’ as US military ship catches fire in San Diego (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The USS Bonhomme Richard has caught fire at a naval base in San Diego. Footage from the scene shows a large plume of smoke emitting from under the ship’s deck; at least one explosion and injuries among the crew have been reported.

The vessel, used as an amphibious assault craft and helicopter dock, caught fire on Sunday.

Several sailors of the vessel, used as an amphibious assault craft and helicopter dock, have been treated for a “variety of injuries,” according to local emergency services. The fire triggered a massive response, with multiple fire engines and ambulances seen at the pier.

So far, it remains unclear what triggered the blaze. According to local media, citing eyewitnesses, a loud explosion was heard from inside of the ship shortly after the blaze started.