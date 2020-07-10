 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ongoing global outages of iOS for Twitter, Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest are linked to Facebook software

10 Jul, 2020 13:47
FILE PHOTO © AFP / Olivier DOULIERY
The social media company Facebook’s software development kit is thought to be the cause of current outages of several apps including heavy hitters such as Spotify and Tinder.

Swathes of users are currently having issues, with the problem thought to have stemmed from Facebook’s software development kit (SDK), which many apps use to manage user logins.

Although the exact cause of the crashes isn’t yet confirmed.

The problem looks to be only affecting iOS operating systems, with no problems reported by their Android counterpart as of yet.

Spotify, Pinterest, Twitter, Viber, Venmo, Tinder, and even Apple’s App Store are experiencing technical difficulties.

Twitter users have been quick to illustrate the problem.

At the time of writing, 15,000 people have reported being unable to access Spotify, Pinterest, and Waze, according to Down Detector, a website that monitors service outages.

Facebook’s developer page is currently reporting ‘an increase in errors on the iOS SDK.’

In May, a similar problem occurred that brought down services for the best part of a day. Then, Facebook said in a statement that a change “triggered crashes for some users in some apps using the Facebook iOS SDK.”

The issue was resolved within a matter of hours, meaning that users today may be locked out of a lot of services for the remainder of the day.

