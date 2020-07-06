 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Big reveal: Microsoft announces showcase of first-party games release for XBox Series X

6 Jul, 2020 17:55
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Microsoft is planning a July 23 showcase to highlight new titles for its upcoming console, the Xbox Series X. Last time, the Xbox One had less than half the number of exclusives of its PS4 counterpart, will this run be different?

Owner of 15 game studios – all of which are working on a new title – Microsoft’s showcase announcement will bring hope to fans disappointed by last-gen's lacklustre selection of unique games offered on the Xbox One, which had less than half the number of rival PS4’s 299 exclusives.

Although much is still unknown as to what to expect on the day, previous July showcases have often focused on the company’s first-party unique titles.

Among the new medley of games expected to be revealed at the event will be the much-lauded Halo Infinite of the Halo series – a cornerstone in Microsoft’s offering since the launch of the original Xbox in 2001.

Additionally, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 from its Ninja Theory studio, and fantasy game Everwild from Rare, are expected. It’s also likely Microsoft will unveil a new game written by the co-writer of the much-acclaimed Red Dead Redemption series.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Games showcase event is scheduled for 9am PST and will be broadcast across Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

