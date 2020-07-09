At least 3 killed, 6 injured as military truck explodes while transporting fireworks from Turkish factory (VIDEOS)

A military truck transporting unexploded munitions, from the site of a blast at a fireworks factory in Turkey last week, exploded itself on Thursday, killing three people and injuring six others.

The fireworks and unexploded munitions were being transported to a quarry to be destroyed, but when the truck reached its destination some of the fireworks exploded without warning at roughly 12pm local time.

Eyewitness footage from the area shows the aftermath of the deadly accident as dozens of emergency services vehicles scrambled to the scene.

Nearby residents heard the ferocious explosion and captured a vast mushroom cloud emanating from the exploded truck.

AKILLANMIYORUZHAVAİ FİŞEK MALZEMELERİ TAŞINIRKEN PATLAMA OLDUHavai fişek fabrikasına ait patlamayan ve imha edilmek üzere başka bölgeye fişekleri taşıyan kamyon patladı, yaralılar var deniyor...#Sakarya#Sakaryadapatlamapic.twitter.com/hAby86UDJ8 — Erdoğan Isır (@erdoganisir) July 9, 2020 Sakarya’da yine çok büyük bi patlama oldu. pic.twitter.com/YHvFDrg8qr — Süleyman Hacioğlu 🇹🇷🇹🇷 (@slymnhcglu) July 9, 2020

"An explosion occurred in the stone quarry operating in the Taskısıgı Quarter of Sakarya-Hendek district, as a result of the instructions of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Three of our gendarmerie personnel, including the explosive disposal team, were martyred and six of our personnel were injured,” the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The blast comes after seven people lost their lives and a further 126 were injured in the explosion at the fireworks factory in Sanarya province last week.

Also on rt.com Massive explosion at Turkish fireworks factory kills at least 7 people, injures 122 (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!