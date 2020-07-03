Explosion at Turkish fireworks factory leaves 10 injured, up to 200 feared trapped (VIDEOS)

A massive explosion at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey has injured at least 10 people, while up to 200 people are feared trapped inside as emergency services rush to the chaotic scene.

A vast mushroom cloud of smoke rose skywards from the factory near the town of Hendek in Sakarya on Friday morning.

The cause of the explosion is unknown but it was reportedly heard 50km (31 miles) away and in other provinces like Kocaeli and Duzce. There have been no reports of fatalities as yet, despite eyewitness video from the scene showing the sheer ferocity of the blast and ensuing fire.

#Sakarya’da Coşkunlar havai fişek fabrikası patladı. Şehir merkezinde deprem etkisi yarattı. Çok ciddi sarsıntı oldu,patlama şehrin her yerinden duyuldu. İlk kez bu kadar ciddi bir patlama oldu fabrikada 🧨🧨 Sakarya’da birçok ilçeden duyuldu patlama. pic.twitter.com/Ff7XOyelog — Eray Türk (@EryTurk54) July 3, 2020 Patlamanın sesi havai fişek fabrikasndan #Sakarya Geçmiş olsun pic.twitter.com/dO66JCDxDV — Universty #Hendek 😥 (@Hatasizcool54) July 3, 2020

The factory reportedly stored 110 tons of fireworks in its warehouse at the time of the extraordinary detonation. Huge numbers of ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the dozen or so injured workers are said to be in “good condition” in nearby hospitals.

Up to 200 people work at the factory, according to Sakarya Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim.

In 2008, some 20 people were killed in an explosion at another fireworks factory explosion in Istanbul.

Sakarya’da Havaii Fişek Fabrikasında Patlama pic.twitter.com/wFANFGQRJG — TC Tolunay 🇹🇷 (@Bilgisellerim) July 3, 2020

