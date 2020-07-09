Small plane engulfed in flames after crash landing in middle of Sao Paulo rush hour traffic (VIDEOS)

Eyewitnesses could only look on in horror as a small private plane crash landed on the streets of Sao Paulo, before exploding into flames. Emergency response teams were too late to save the sole occupant trapped inside.

The tragic incident took place just outside of the Campo de Marte Airport in the north of the Brazilian city late Wednesday afternoon. The plane exploded shortly after crashing, preventing passersby from even attempting any rescue. Eyewitness video of the flaming wreckage was shared online.

Local firefighters did not arrive in time and confirmed that the pilot died in the accident. Their charred remains were removed from the scene for examination.

“I was driving on Braz Leme, I was about 50 meters from the plane when I heard an explosion and then I saw a ball on fire. When I got closer it exploded a little more,” eyewitness Fausto Batista told G1 Globo.

“I managed to see a body, but there was no way to get close. It was still on fire and it was very hot nearby.”

The twin-engine model BE-58, prefix PR-OFI, had reportedly flown in from the eastern city of Ubatuba.

According to the local fire department, the pilot attempted an emergency landing due to suspected engine failure which would later prove catastrophic.

Seven fire engines were dispatched to the site and the fire was extinguished at roughly 6:40pm local time.

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA) has confirmed that multiple investigations are now underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

