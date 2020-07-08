 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

BJP leader & family shot dead by militants in Kashmir

8 Jul, 2020 17:21
Get short URL
BJP leader & family shot dead by militants in Kashmir
FILE PHOTO: Indian security force personnel stand guard in front closed shops in a street in Srinagar, Kashmir, October 30, 2019 © Reuters / Danish Ismail
Sheikh Waseem Bari, a regional leader of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party, has been shot dead in the disputed land of Kashmir. Bari’s brother and father were also gunned down, with police blaming “terrorists.”

Militants opened fire on Bari outside his shop in Bandipora, North Kashmir, on Tuesday evening. Bari, along with his brother and father, were killed in the “indiscriminate firing,” Kashmir Zone Police stated.

The “terrorist” attack took place near a police station, and occurred a month after political leaders in the disputed territory called for increased security, following the murder of a Hindu congresman in the region.

Indian security forces have engaged in a series of bloody clashes with terrorists in Kashmir as of late. Eight militants were killed in two raids last month, with tear gas, smoke grenades and lethal weapons deployed against the militants.

Also on rt.com Indian forces kill 8 terrorists in Kashmir, including 2 holed up in mosque

India regularly carries out raids against Islamist insurgents in the area, clearing their camps and busting weapons caches in remote locations. India and its western neighbor Pakistan, which claims the whole of Kashmir as its territory, occasionally engage in cross-border shelling, with both sides blaming each other for starting the decades-old conflict.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies