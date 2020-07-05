'Nightmare for enemies': Iran says it built underground ‘MISSILE CITIES’ along Persian Gulf coast

Tehran has built multiple “missile cities,” both ashore and offshore, along its southern coast, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy chief has revealed, calling the facilities a “nightmare” for the country’s enemies.

The network includes underground bunkers, as well as offshore floating platforms, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told Sobh-e Sadeq weekly, in an interview published on Sunday.

“Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which would be a nightmare for Iran’s enemies,” Tangsiri stated.

Also on rt.com Iran to upgrade Natanz nuclear site, after undisclosed incident causes ‘significant’ damage

DETAILS TO FOLLOW