'Nightmare for enemies': Iran says it built underground ‘MISSILE CITIES’ along Persian Gulf coast

5 Jul, 2020 19:17
FILE PHOTO. A missile hits a target ship during an Iranian military exercise in the Gulf of Oman in June 2020. © AFP / Iranian Army office
Tehran has built multiple “missile cities,” both ashore and offshore, along its southern coast, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy chief has revealed, calling the facilities a “nightmare” for the country’s enemies.

The network includes underground bunkers, as well as offshore floating platforms, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told Sobh-e Sadeq weekly, in an interview published on Sunday.

“Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which would be a nightmare for Iran’s enemies,” Tangsiri stated.

