 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 20 Sikh pilgrims killed after bus rammed by train in eastern Pakistan (PHOTO/VIDEOS)

3 Jul, 2020 12:50
Get short URL
At least 20 Sikh pilgrims killed after bus rammed by train in eastern Pakistan (PHOTO/VIDEOS)
©  © Twitter / @mssirsa
At least 20 people have died after a train plowed into a bus at a railway crossing in Punjab, eastern Pakistan. Survivors of the accident have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Footage taken at the scene of the accident shows the front of a bus being removed from the tracks. The vehicle, believed to be carrying Sikh pilgrims, was reportedly hit while driving through an unmanned railway crossing. A mangled segment of the vehicle appears to have been flung to the side of the railroad track by the incoming train.

In another clip, security personnel and first responders are seen picking through the wreckage, as several bodies, covered with white blankets, lie on the ground.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences to the families of the victims, and promised that those injured in the accident would receive “proper medical care.”

According to reports, the van was transporting around 25 passengers, with several of them being taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies