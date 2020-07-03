 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC champ Khabib, dies from Covid-19 complications aged 57 - reports
HomeWorld News

Jean Castex, who coordinated easing of France’s coronavirus restrictions, named as new prime minister

3 Jul, 2020 10:52
Get short URL
Jean Castex, who coordinated easing of France’s coronavirus restrictions, named as new prime minister
FILE PHOTO Jean Castex © REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool
Jean Castex, a senior official who spearheaded France’s coronavirus reopening strategy, has been named the country’s new prime minister by President Emmanuel Macron.

His appointment was announced just hours after Edouard Philippe, who served as prime minister for three years, tendered his resignation.

In April, Castex was given the responsibility of coordinating France’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions. He is a career public servant who has served in multiple administrations.

The government reshuffling comes days after the Greens scored victories in local elections across France, upsetting Macron’s own centrist Republic on the Move party.

Also on rt.com French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigns as Macron vows to move on with ‘new team’

Castex’s reopening plan has been hailed as largely successful. As prime minister, he will face the daunting task of rebooting France’s economy, which has been severely weakened by the coronavirus lockdown.

Macron is expected to make further changes to his government in the coming days, as he attempts to curry favor with voters hit hard by the economic downturn. He faced widespread opposition to his austerity measures before the health crisis began, with the Yellow Vest protest movement holding weekly rallies across France.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies