French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigns

3 Jul, 2020 07:35
The outgoing Prime Minister Edouard Philippe © Ludovic MARIN / AFP
Edouard Philippe has stepped down as Prime Minister, but will handle “current affairs” until a new cabinet is appointed, the French President's office announced on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron accepted Philippe’s resignation earlier on Friday, the French presidency confirmed, according to Reuters. The outgoing premier, who assumed office back in 2017, will ensure, along with the members of his government, “the handling of current affairs until the appointment of the new government.”

The developments come after Macron vowed to “reinvent” his presidency, hinting at the looming cabinet reshuffle. On Thursday, he announced that “a new team” will be placed behind taking care of economic recovery and reconstruction.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

