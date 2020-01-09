 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Massive protests against Macron’s pension reform plans flare up again in Paris & across France (VIDEOS)

9 Jan, 2020 14:19
© Reuters / Charles Platiau
French protesters flooded city streets and showed no sign of backing down as transport strikes, sparked by President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans, entered their 36th day.

Some schools were closed as teachers, nurses, firefighters, post-office staff, and other civil servants joined transport workers calling on Macron to scrap the unpopular reforms. It was the fourth day of massive cross-sector protests in the new year.

The government is attempting to streamline a fragmented pension system — which currently has 42 different pension schemes — with a new points-based system. Protesters say the new regime would force people to work longer for less reward and would wipe out benefits like early retirement for certain groups of workers.

In Paris, a six-hour rally kicked off at 1:30pm causing major disruption for commuters. Only two out of 14 Paris metro lines were running normally, with reduced services on other lines as well on buses and trams.

Protesters at the Thursday march shouted anti-government slogans and held banners saying "on strike until withdrawal."

RT
© Reuters / Charles Platiau

Demonstrations are also happening in Marseille, Lyon, Strasbourg, and other cities.

Paris was chaotic last weekend as pension protesters and anti-Macron Yellow Vest protesters filled the streets. A new round of negotiations is set to take place between trade unions and the government this week.

