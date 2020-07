At least 24 killed in armed attack on Mexican drug rehab clinic (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

Twenty-four people were shot dead after a group of gunmen stormed a drug rehab center in Central Mexico and opened fire on patients and employees, the second deadly attack on the facility since last month.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES Masacre en Anexo de Irapuato, Guanajuato.Saldo Preliminar: 24 Muertos, 7 heridos. pic.twitter.com/DnWttpTTaS — Ian Hernández (@IanHernande) July 2, 2020 DETAILS TO FOLLOW