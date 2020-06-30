 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Paris police evacuate shopping center, reports suggest armed man as cause

30 Jun, 2020 09:02
Get short URL
Paris police evacuate shopping center, reports suggest armed man as cause
FILE PHOTO General view of Les Quatre Temps shopping center at La Defense business and financial district in Puteaux near Paris, France © REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Police have evacuated the Quatre Temps shopping center in western Paris. Though no official explanation has been given, reports have speculated about an armed man spotted in the area.

In a message posted to Twitter, police asked the public to avoid the area while they conducted a threat assessment operation at the center.

An unnamed police source said they were working to “remove all doubt” about reports of an armed suspect in the area.

Eyewitness video from the scene shows police conducting enquiries with the public while certain areas of the shopping center were closed off, as heavily armed police carried out searches on bags and evacuated people from the center and its adjacent train station.

Rail traffic has reportedly been diverted away from La Defence station while the security operation is ongoing.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies