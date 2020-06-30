‘Stupid’ Merkel & ‘weak’ May: Sources tell CNN how ‘sadistic’ Trump was with female counterparts… but reverential with Putin

As putting together sensational reports citing unnamed sources seemingly becomes a trend for mainstream media, CNN described the insane way the US president conducted his phone talks.

Donald Trump has reportedly bullied and demeaned leaders of the US’ major allies such as the UK, Germany, France, and Canada, according to CNN revelations based on testimonies from White House and intelligence sources “intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations.”

Reported by Carl Bernstein, a Washington Post journalist during the Watergate scandal, the CNN piece alleges that Trump's “near-sadistic” and “most vicious attacks” were directed at the former UK Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

While speaking to Merkel, Trump went as far as to call her “stupid” and owned by Russia, the report said. The chancellor, who has occupied her seat since 2006, remained calm in the face of the American president's attacks, with one source likening her endurance to “water off a duck's back.”

Meanwhile May – who was also called “fool” and too soft on Brexit and NATO – seemed to be “flustered and nervous” in her conversations with Trump.

Perhaps invoking a well-worn collusion narrative, Bernstein's piece maintained the US leader was nearly reverential to Russia's Vladimir Putin. Trump reportedly tried to win the Russian president's admiration, but was just “outplayed” by Putin in a way a chess grandmaster prevails over an amateur player, the CNN report said.

Trump was also solicitous to Turkey's “authoritarian” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who would allegedly directly be connected with the US president on each occasion. Ankara's security agents were even tracking Trump's whereabouts so Erdogan would know when to reach him.

While heavily infested with details of Trump's alleged attitude toward foreign dignitaries, the publication doesn't feature any other source aside from the accounts by unnamed officials.

In this case, CNN joins the company of its mainstream media colleagues. The New York Times – followed by the Washington Post and AP – recently did the same claiming that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban for killing foreign troops in Afghanistan – something denied by intelligence, Pentagon and Trump himself.

All in all, the revelations appear to spell another spin in the Trump-CNN spat. His administration has been at loggerheads with the network for quite some time, with the president himself accusing it of spreading ‘fake news’ and tarnishing his reputation.

Meanwhile, the White House did not return CNN’s request for comment, but after the article went public, its deputy spokesperson Sarah Matthews called Trump “a world-class negotiator.”

