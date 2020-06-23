 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Reports of 40 Chinese casualties in border clash with India are ‘fake news’ – Chinese Foreign Ministry

23 Jun, 2020 07:50
Get short URL
Reports of 40 Chinese casualties in border clash with India are ‘fake news’ – Chinese Foreign Ministry
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district © Reuters / Danish Ismail
The Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected claims that Beijing lost dozens of soldiers in a recent skirmish on a disputed stretch of the border with India. The ministry’s spokesperson said the two powers are working to defuse tensions.

Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, described reports of heavy Chinese losses as “fake news” during a press briefing in Beijing.

The diplomat was apparently taking a swipe at V.K. Singh, the Indian minister for roads and transport, who said last week that at least 40 Chinese troops died during a confrontation in the heavily disputed Himalayan valley of Galwan.

Speaking on Tuesday, Zhao said Beijing is in touch with New Delhi to calm down tensions. A day prior, he told reporters that “military and diplomatic channels” are being used for de-confliction.

Also on rt.com Indian minister suggests China's casualties in recent border clash were ‘at least DOUBLE’ those of his own country

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies