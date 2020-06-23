Reports of 40 Chinese casualties in border clash with India are ‘fake news’ – Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected claims that Beijing lost dozens of soldiers in a recent skirmish on a disputed stretch of the border with India. The ministry’s spokesperson said the two powers are working to defuse tensions.

Zhao Lijian, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, described reports of heavy Chinese losses as “fake news” during a press briefing in Beijing.

The diplomat was apparently taking a swipe at V.K. Singh, the Indian minister for roads and transport, who said last week that at least 40 Chinese troops died during a confrontation in the heavily disputed Himalayan valley of Galwan.

Speaking on Tuesday, Zhao said Beijing is in touch with New Delhi to calm down tensions. A day prior, he told reporters that “military and diplomatic channels” are being used for de-confliction.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW